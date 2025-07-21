New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the INDIA bloc demanding a discussion on the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Union Minister & JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh asked that how can a person who is not an Indian national cast their vote in India.

Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "Who is running away from a discussion on it? If you want to say that a person who is not a citizen of this country should cast his/her vote,..And then you roam around carrying a copy of the Constitution. They are talking against the Constitution. What is written in the Constitution? Whoever is a citizen of this country has to give evidence that he is a citizen of this country. How can a person who is not an Indian national cast their vote in India?"

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says Parliament's Monsoon Session Like 'Vijay Utsav' As Indian Armed Forces Achieved Objectives Under Operation Sindoor.

MoS and JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur said that those people who have the identification documents, their names will not be cut.

Ram Nath Thakur said, "The Opposition's work is to protest, but the government's role is to take decisions. Those people who have the identification documents, their names will not be cut (from the voters list). Those who do not have documents, their names will be cut.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls Monsoon Session of Parliament As 'Session of Celebration', Hails National Flag Hoisting at ISS As Proud Moment for India.

On the first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower Houses of Parliament till 12 noon amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began today, with the Opposition INDIA bloc gearing up to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the Air India (AI) 171 crash.

This Monsoon Session will span from July 21 to August 21, encompassing 21 sittings over 32 days. Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned from August 12 to August 17 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations, and will reconvene on August 18. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)