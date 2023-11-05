Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Reacting over the Enforcement Directorate's claim that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was paid Rs 508 crore by promoters of Mahadev App, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday wondered how someone could use Lord Mahadev's name to "loot money."

"No one can even think that someone would use Mahadev's name to loot money. You could use any name 'Zinto', or 'Minto'. But you used Mahadev's name and looted not one or two but Rs 508 crores," the BJP leader said in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on the last day of campaigning for the November 7 first phase polling in the state.

Sarma said that Maa Kamakhya who is a form of Maa Parvati is weeping.

"Maa Kamakhya is a form of Maa Parvati, Sati, Maha Kali... Maa Parvati is also the wife of 'Mahadev'. Today, Maa Kamakhya is crying when the news of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel looting money in the name of Mahadev came out," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma said Chhattisgarh CM will not be able to "consume" the "poison" that he has created and it will eventually be the reason for his "farewell from politics."

"Mahadev used to do 'Vishpaan' to protect the world but you (Baghel) would not be able to consume this poison you have created. This is going to be the reason for your farewell from politics...," the Chief Minister said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that Baghel will surely be the "government's guest" in the coming time since he has "looted Rs 508 crore."

"Bhupesh Baghel says he will become the CM again...I have no doubt that you are definitely going to become the government's guest since you looted Rs 508 crore," Sarma said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said that about Rs 508 crore has been paid by Mahadev App Promoters to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls for the 90-member Assembly in two phases -- November 7 and 17. The counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly has been scheduled for December 3, along with those of four other poll-bound states. (ANI)

