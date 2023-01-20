New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday questioned the mandate of the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) in "reporting" on Saurabh Kirpal, a gay person whose name the Supreme Court collegium has reiterated for appointing as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

Tewari's objections came after the Supreme Court collegium reiterated its November 11, 2021 recommendation for appointing Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court, rejecting the Centre's contention that though homosexuality stands decriminalised in India, same-sex marriage is still bereft of recognition.

A statement issued by the collegium has lauded Kirpal for being open about his sexual orientation, saying it "goes to his credit" that he has not been surreptitious about it.

"From the letters of the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) dated April 11, 2019 and March 18, 2021, it appears that there are two objections to the recommendation which was made by the collegium of this court on November 11, 2021 approving the name of Shri Saurabh Kirpal namely: (i) the partner of Shri Saurabh Kirpal is a Swiss national and (ii) he is in an intimate relationship and is open about his sexual orientation," the apex court statement said.

Reacting to the development, Tewari said it is strange that the R&AW was reporting on an Indian national.

"R&AW has a clear external remit. Even if Mr Kripal's partner is a Swiss national it still is Intelligence Bureau's business and not R&AW till the time they were checking on his credentials in his country of origin," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

"How was Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) investigating an Indian citizen's sexual orientation? Even a Swiss national in India would not fall within remit of their charter. That is why from 2011 been demanding -- moved 02 private member's bills to put IB, R&AW, NTRO on a statutory basis!" Tewari said.

