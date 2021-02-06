Hamirpur (HP), Feb 6 (PTI) Three men have been arrested after seizing 128 grams of heroin from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Saturday.

Vivek Sharma of Dhabiri village of Hamirpur, Manoj Kumar of Village Kasol of Kullu district and Keshav Ram of Bhamsoi village of Mandi district were arrested after recovering the drugs from them, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Gokulchandran Karthikeyan said.

A case has been registered at Badsar police station in this regard under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations were on, he added.

