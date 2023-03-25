Shimla, Mar 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is making efforts to send teachers abroad to acquaint them with the emerging technology in the field of education to bring qualitative improvement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Presiding over the annual prize distribution function of the Government Degree College in Sanjauli, his alma mater, Sukhu said new technical courses will be introduced so that the youth can get better employment opportunities in government as well as private sectors.

Also Read | Jobs in AIIMS: Over 2,200 Non-Faculty Posts Lying Vacant at AIIMS-Patna, Says Parliamentary Panel Report.

He announced a grant of Rs 5 crore for setting up a digital library and improving classrooms and other infrastructure in the college and starting a new course in tourism adventure, according to a statement issued here.

He also made an announcement of starting MA Economics and Public Administration classes from the next session, besides upgrading the career counselling centre of the college and starting GIA-Remote Sensing course.

Also Read | Chardham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand Govt Signs Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Health ATMs on Route.

The chief minister said that many students from the college had excelled in various fields such as the judiciary, politics, administration and sports. Their hard work and dedication have brought laurels to the state.

He said the state government is bringing important reforms in the field of education so that students could proficiently face the future challenges besides keeping up with emerging technologies.

Sukhu said the government will provide a subsidy of Rs 25,000 to purchase e-scooty to 20,000 meritorious girls, besides making a provision of loans at one per cent interest to the poor children who want to pursue professional courses.

He said his government is endeavouring to send teachers abroad on exposure visits to acquaint them with the emerging technology in the field of education to bring qualitative improvement.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur thanked the chief minister for the budget allocation of Rs 8,828 crore for education and stated that Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools would be set up in every assembly constituency in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)