Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

IMD also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides in the state.

"A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Most places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts," IMD HP deputy director Bui Lal told ANI.

He stated further that a yellow alert was issued for Lahaul and Spiti districts and a forecast update was shated with the state government in this regard.

"We have shared our forecast with the state government and a warning has also been issued for flash floods, landslides, and uprooting of trees. These events might also hit water and electricity supply," he said.

Earlier, on Saturday, the IMD said that there was a possibility of flash floods and avalanches in Lahaul and Spiti district due to the continuous rainfall it has received.

Himachal Pradesh police on Saturday said that a road was blocked due to the falling of a tree in the Khera district near the Sidhartha factory on National Highway 105 between Manpura and Nalagarh. The tree fell following incessant rains in the district.

However, vehicular movement on the road was restored after a clearing operation was carried out by the officials.

Also, on Thursday, a railway track between Koti railway station and Sanwara railway station at Tunnel No. 10 was closed following floods after heavy rains in Shimla.

According to officials, the incessant rains have caused a major loss to infrastructure in the state while also resulting in the loss of lives. Several roads and highways were blocked following the rains.

The southwest monsoon hit the state on June 24. (ANI)

