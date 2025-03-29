Shimla, Mar 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed all district administrations to complete the mapping of drug networks, including suppliers and consumers of 'Chitta' (adulterated heroin), at the panchayat level by April 20.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the progress, he pointed out that despite instructions to complete the mapping by March 15 no district has achieved the target yet, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | 'International Conspiracy To Defame India': Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Claims Kunal Kamra Received Financial Support From Anti-India Groups.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to prepare detailed dossiers on drugs peddlers and consumers up to the panchayat level with utmost seriousness.

He said the progress would be reviewed again on April 20 and officers submitting incorrect reports would be held accountable.

Also Read | Mumbai Gym Brawl: Man Seriously Injured in Dispute Over Exercise Equipment for Triceps in Goregaon, Trio Booked.

Sukhu informed that he would conduct surprise inspections at the panchayat level.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to eradicating drug abuse, the chief minister directed all SPs to intensify efforts to dismantle the drugs network and instructed them to ensure strict surveillance and continuous monitoring of drug-related activities.

He further said that properties illegally acquired by the drug mafia will be demolished and 259 such properties have already been identified for action.

The chief minister said that the state government has passed the Organized Crime Control Act and the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drugs Act during the recent Budget Session of the Assembly, which should be effectively implemented.

He also said that the government is considering establishing drug de-addiction centers in all districts and instructed Deputy Commissioners to identify vacant government buildings for this purpose.

Sukhu also instructed them to prioritize the resolution of public grievances, ensuring timely disposal of cases.

He stressed that the delaying practice must be stopped and encouraged officers at the block level to adopt government schools and conduct regular monthly visits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)