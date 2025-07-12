Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): In the wake of torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides during the last week of June and the first ten days of July, Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector has suffered a setback not just from nature's fury, but also due to what officials described as "misleading social media reports" that exaggerated the extent of the damage across the state.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) officials, tourist footfall dropped by an estimated 8-10 per cent during this 15-day window, as widespread cancellations were triggered "by panic-inducing posts on various digital platforms". Though the brunt of the rainfall damage was limited to parts of Mandi district, the perception created online painted a picture of statewide disaster, leading to booking cancellations across Himachal, the officials said.

To counter this dip in tourism, the HPTDC has now launched a special discount scheme offering 20-40% concessions on bookings at its properties between July 15 and September 16, urging travellers to visit the hill state and experience its beauty in safe, serene conditions.

"Contrary to social media rumours, the situation across most of Himachal Pradesh is completely normal. Only limited areas in the Mandi district were affected. All major tourist destinations, including Shimla, Manali, and Dharamshala, are fully open and functional," Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, HPTDC, told ANI.

He emphasised that while monsoon rains did cause localised disruptions, the majority of the state remains safe.

"The negative publicity led to an unnecessary sense of fear among tourists. We want to clarify that just because one area faces a flood or landslide, it does not mean other parts are also affected," Kumar added.

He also noted that occupancy in HPTDC-run hotels is still 8-10% below average compared to the same period last year, attributing the slump to "social media rumours and panic rather than actual ground reality."

He said that the major tourist destinations are open and safe.

Despite initial damage from the first wave of monsoon rains, all major roads to tourist hotspots like Shimla, Manali, Chamba, Dharamshala, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti are open, and no major travel issues are currently being reported.

"The tribal regions like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are experiencing excellent weather and are completely safe. There's no flood damage there. The valleys are green and scenic, ideal for tourists looking for a unique Himalayan experience," Kumar said.

He added that Himachal offers a wide range of destinations from the mid-Himalayan belt of Shimla to the tribal heartlands of Kinnaur and Chamba, each with its flavour of culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.

The HPTDC hopes to recover quickly from the seasonal slump. Officials pointed out that tourist activity was picking up well through April and May, reaching up to 95% occupancy in some properties. However, between June and early July, the dip caused by rain-related social media panic and some other factors reversed the trend.

"We urge travellers, especially from our neighbouring states, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and NCR, to take advantage of the upcoming discounts. Himachal is safe, beautiful, and open for tourism. There's no need to panic," Kumar reiterated.

HPTDC is also promoting Himachali cuisine, culture, and customised hospitality as part of its tourism revival plan.

"From our tribal circuits to nature trails, from cultural hubs to culinary journeys, Himachal has much to offer. We welcome tourists to explore the state's diversity and warmth," Kumar said.

"This slump will pass. We're confident that tourists will return, and the hospitality industry will revive soon." He added.

Tourists currently visiting the region are echoing the state's call for calm.

"The weather is extremely pleasant. It's neither too hot nor raining heavily. We're enjoying every bit of it," said Shruti, a tourist from Haryana.

The full discount scheme will be available across all HPTDC hotels from July 15 to September 16, 2025, with up to 40% off to attract domestic travellers during the monsoon season.

Sakshi, a visitor from Delhi, added that the weather is lovely and fascinating.

"There's just light drizzle in the mornings, which makes the atmosphere even more beautiful. We haven't encountered any landslides. The weather here is way better than NCR - calm, cool, and refreshing," said Sakshi, a tourist from the NCR region. (ANI)

