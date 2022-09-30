Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) People in Haryana will soon be receiving the status of FIRs on their mobile phones as the state police has developed a module for it.

With the new system, people will soon obtain the status of an FIR on their mobile phones from the comfort of their homes, a statement said on Friday.

In addition, the name and mobile number of the investigating officer will also be communicated to the complainants through an SMS.

The state police has developed a module on the Haryana Police website making it possible, said O P Singh, Director, State Crime Record Bureau.

He was speaking after the 47th meeting of the State Empowered Committee chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) P K Agrawal.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the National Crime Records Bureau, Home Department, Finance Department, National Informatics Centre, Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited along with other senior officers of the state police.

Singh said the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) will be integrated with the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), which will help in recognising black spots on the roads in the state.

The statement said it was informed in the meeting that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently added a new parameter in the Pragati Dashboard developed by the National Crime Records Bureau regarding the response on Helpline 1930, established for helping victims of cyber frauds.

The state ranks second in the country after Gujarat with a 99.98 per cent score in all parameters of CCTNS Pragati Dashboard, which is being constantly monitored by the PMO.

Singh also informed that various initiatives are being taken to monitor the investigation of criminal cases and minimise the crime in the State using the data available in the CCTNS.

A detailed action plan has been prepared for this purpose by an 11-member committee headed by the Commissionerate of Police, Faridabad.

