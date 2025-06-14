Hubbali (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Saturday handed over documents of compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of Husensaab Kalas.

Kalas drowned in the rainwater near the Mavanur road on the outskirts of Hubballi on Wednesday night. Santosh Lad informed that till now, a total of two people have lost their lives due to heavy rains in the district, and the assessment of crop loss has to be done. Once the assessment is done, it will be submitted to the Union Government.

"In last 48 hours, we have lost two lives in Hubbali, one was an accident. Three people were travelling in a tractor and wanted to cross the bridge even though there were heavy rains and more water was there. Still such a risk they took, we lost one life there and subsequently in Hubbali due to an open drainage, he could not see as huge rains were there due to which he drowned and we lost his life. We have come here and CM Siddaramaiah is in constant touch with me. Today we have come to distribute Rs 5 lakhs as compensation", Santosh Lad said while speaking to the reporters.

On June 12, A man was feared to have drowned after being swept away in a low-lying waterlogged area near Mavanur Road on the outskirts of Hubballi, following heavy rains and strong winds that lashed the region on Wednesday night.

Hubballi taluka Tehsildar Kallangouda Patil spoke to ANI about the incident and said, "A search operation is being conducted by the Fire Services to locate the man. The operation has been ongoing for the last 10 hours. We received around 150 mm of rain last night. Today, the schools in Hubballi are closed. The missing man's slippers were found after he left for his farm on Wednesday after heavy rains."

Heavy waterlogging was reported in several parts of Hubballi, especially in low-lying areas, disrupting traffic and prompting precautionary closures of educational institutions for the day.

Given the red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Karnataka, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu on Thursday declared a day's holiday for all Anganwadis, primary and high schools, PU and degree colleges.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a seven-day warning for Karnataka predicting "widespread" rainfall in nearly all districts until June 17.

The Hubballi area in the Dharwad district of Karnataka witnessed torrential rainfall early on Thursday, which caused massive waterlogging in several parts of the district, especially in Hanashi village. (ANI)

