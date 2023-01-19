Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): Founder and President of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Party Tholkappiyan Thirumalavalan on Thursday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin's intervention is needed to stop what he called "Caste atrocities" across the state.

MP Thirumalavalan while condemning the Vengaival incident reported last month, in which human excreta was found in water tanks, demanded "immediate arrest of the miscreant".

"We are protesting against the Vengaiveyil caste atrocity incident. This is a highly sensitive incident. We need CM's intervention in this matter. CM already assured in Assembly that there will be strict action against culprits. It's been more than a month. No arrests have been made. We demand the immediate arrest of the miscreant," Thirumalavalan told reporters.

"Such incidents shock everyone," Thirumalavalan added.

Earlier the VCK led by Thirumalavalan staged a protest across Tamil Nadu and condemned the Vengaiveyil incident.

Earlier taking note of the matter, CM said that Special Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

"The incident in Vengaival village of Pudhokottai district, in which human excreta was found in water tanks, shows that caste discrimination and untouchability exist in some pockets of society," CM Stalin said earlier.

"The issue has exposed the prevalence of caste discrimination and untouchability in some pockets. Untouchability is saddening and condemnable. A new water tank and distribution pipeline were installed for the 32 houses. Affected people were given medical treatment and clean drinking water was supplied. Medical teams continue in the village," Stalin said.

In December last year, human faeces were found dumped in a water tank supplying drinking water to a Dalit colony of Vengavayil village in the Pudukottai district.

Residents of Vengaivasal in Muttukadu panchayat in the Pudukkottai district later complained to the police after finding that human excreta was dumped into the overhead water tank that supplies water to the colony. (ANI)

