New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her drunk husband in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday. There was a dispute between the husband-wife duo over the former's drinking habit.

Also Read | Meesho Shuts Superstore Grocery Business in 90 Percent of Cities in India, Lays Off 300 With Severance Package.

On Thursday around 3 pm, a woman called the police and stated that her husband has stabbed her, they said.

Police reached the spot and the injured woman was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat's Last Rites Held in Haryana, Large Gathering Seen at Funeral (Watch Video).

As per the medico-legal case (MLC), the stab injuries were reported over the middle abdomen, left breast, left arm and left elbow, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the victim got married to Boby (32) around 11 years ago. He works as a sofa repairer and they have two children, police said.

Boby is a habitual drinker and a family dispute was going on between the two for a long time now due to which, the woman was residing separately for the last three months with her parents at Chhattarpur, police said.

On Thursday, the woman came to meet her kids at Dakshinpuri. Boby, who was present there in a drunken state, stabbed her and ran away from the spot.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station and Boby was nabbed from the central market, Jaiker added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)