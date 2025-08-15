Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 15 (ANI): A 39-year-old woman has filed a complaint in the Lunger House police station of Hyderabad alleging that her husband forcefully converted her and her daughter to Islam, police said on Friday.

On a case of alleged forced religious conversion, B Venkat Ramulu, Inspector, Lunger House PS, said, "Yesterday, we received a complaint from a woman named Kirti who says she was married to a Hindu man in 2006. The couple was divorced in 2016. After the divorce, the woman entered into a romantic relationship with one Fawah, and later got married."

"She stated that she converted her religion to Islam. For the last 2.5 years, the couple has had a strained relationship and has been living separately. Kirti is alleging that her husband is seeing another woman named Jahbeen Fatima, and is indulging in love jihad," the police official added.

The victim claimed that she was unaware that her husband was from Pakistan.

"I had no idea he was from Pakistan, and it's shocking that his family has all Indian documents. He's threatening to murder me if I don't give him a divorce. I'm requesting justice," she alleged.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

