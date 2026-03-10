PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 10: A new franchise outlet of Barista Coffee Company has been inaugurated inside the premises of Yatharth Hospital, located in Sector 20, Faridabad. The cafe aims to improve food and beverage facilities for patients and visitors. It will allow visitors to access hygienic and quality food and beverage options without leaving the premises.

Franchise owner Praveen Kumar said the cafe is designed to serve patients, their attendants, and visitors with high-quality coffee, snacks, and fresh beverages in a comfortable environment. The outlet will offer a wide range of coffee, tea, bakery items, and light snacks prepared according to international standards.

The hospital management said that, along with advanced medical services, providing convenient and modern facilities to patients and their families remains a key priority. The introduction of the cafe inside the hospital campus is part of this effort.

The hospital management described the launch of the cafe as an important step toward expanding the range of services available at the facility and expressed hope that it will become a preferred spot for visitors in the coming days.

Guests present at the inauguration said that such facilities in hospital campuses create a more comfortable atmosphere for attendants and visitors, giving them a place to sit and relax while enjoying coffee and light refreshments.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Faridabad Mandi Chairman Harjeet Singh Dagar, Hospital FD Anil Bhardwaj, Vice President - Business Operations Alok Man Singh, franchise owner Praveen Kumar, Medical Superintendent Dr. S.C. Agrawal, and Dr. Gurmeet Chhabra, Dr. Rajeev Chaudhary, Dr. Preeti Chaudhary, and Dr. Shweta Mendiratta, along with other staff members and guests.

