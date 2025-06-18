Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): A bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight was received at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday morning, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies, the GMR group said in an official statement.

Following the threat, the authorities launched a high-alert operation at the airport.

Also Read | Palakkad: Hungry Thief Who Cooked Himself a Meal in Kerala Hotel Before Fleeing With INR 25,000 Arrested.

"A bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight 8650 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 06:31 hrs on 18th June 2025. The flight landed safely. A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP," GMR said.

Further details were awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | 'They Punched Him, Twisted His Legs and Choked Him': 9-Year-Old Boy Witnesses Father's Murder by Mother and Her Lover in Rajasthan's Alwar; Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)