Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27 (ANI): NDRF, SDRF, and HYDRAA teams are actively distributing food and evacuating residents affected by floods near the Chaderghat Musi River in Hyderabad.

The Musi River has been overflowing since Thursday after authorities opened the gates of the Himayat Sagar reservoir, following heavy rainfall across Telangana.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath reported no loss of life due to flooding along the Musi riverbed, where many houses are built. Teams from HYDRAA, NDRF, GHMC, and revenue departments are assisting stranded residents, using drone footage to assess the extent of inundation.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said, "We have deployed HYDRAA, NDRF, GHMC, and revenue teams to assist. No loss of life has been reported. Some residents are completely stranded, and we are working to relocate them to safer areas. Many houses have been built on the Musi riverbed. Drone footage and videos have been taken to assess the extent of inundation, revealing the river's true course."

He added, "The only solution for those living here for years is to relocate to safer places. The government is offering alternative accommodation and compensation. It's high time people move out of these vulnerable areas."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to take emergency precautionary measures, including evacuating residents from low-lying areas and deploying rehabilitation camps for affected families, after the River Musi swelled dangerously due to incessant rains and the release of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, taking serious note of the rising flood levels, the Chief Minister personally reviewed the situation on Friday night and held continuous coordination with district and disaster management officials over the phone.

He instructed the immediate evacuation of vulnerable communities along the Musi riverbanks and assured that relief camps would be set up to provide shelter and necessities to the displaced.

The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of Hyderabad's largest transport hubs, was inundated with floodwaters late Friday night, leaving several passengers stranded.

CM Reddy monitored the rescue operations personally and issued real-time instructions to ensure the safe evacuation of commuters.

In view of the situation, the Chief Minister instructed officials to divert incoming buses bound for MGBS to alternative routes until the water recedes. He also directed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to take special care to ensure safe travel for passengers during the ongoing Dasara and Bathukamma festivals.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continued heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy has placed the Police, Traffic Police, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Fire Services) and Electricity Department on high alert.

All officials were instructed to coordinate closely and actively participate in rescue and relief operations across affected areas. (ANI)

