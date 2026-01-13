Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): Hyderabad witnessed vibrant scenes on Tuesday as the state-sponsored Global Kite and Sweet Festival began, with participants from nearly 40 countries and around 25 Indian states taking part in the cultural event. Large and creatively designed kites filled the sky as the festival got underway.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the Telangana government is sponsoring the Global Kite and Sweet Festival this year.

He said participants from nearly 40 countries and about 25 Indian states are part of the event. Speaking to the media, the minister said international participants have brought unique varieties of kites, while several Indian states are showcasing their own traditional styles.

He said kites in different shapes, including dolphin-shaped and other innovative designs, are on display, making the festival a platform for global cultural exchange.

The minister said, "The festival is not only about flying kites but also about celebrating India's rich food culture. People from different states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Karnataka have prepared traditional homemade sweets, reflecting the diverse cultures of the country."

He added, "Nearly 1,200 varieties of kites are being displayed at the venue, inviting Hyderabadis to visit and enjoy the festival."

The minister also spoke about new attractions at the event. "Special arrangements have been made this year for drone flying and hot air balloon rides. The hot air balloons will take participants up to a height of around 2,800 metres and nearly 10 kilometres from the venue, offering a new and adventurous experience to the citizens. Conveying Sankranti greetings, Jupally Krishna Rao invited the public to take part in the celebrations," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Kite Festival is being organised in Hyderabad every Saturday and continues to draw large crowds. He said, "The Kite Festival is being organised in Hyderabad every Saturday, and people are celebrating it with the same enthusiasm as in previous years."

He added that the government has made all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and urged citizens to attend in large numbers and enjoy the event. (ANI)

