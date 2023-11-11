Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga got emotional on the stage in Hyderabad, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Saturday to address a public rally.

Manda Krishna Madiga shared the stage with PM Modi in Hyderabad's Secunderabad on Saturday.

The PM was seen talking to the MRPS leader on the stage, where Madiga broke into tears. After that, the PM consoled Madiga, holding his hands.

PM Modi is present there to address the rally being organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states.

Today's rally is considered politically significant as MRPS wields clout over Madigas, a Dalit community with a sizeable population historically occupied by leather workers and manual scavengers.

Since 2013, PM Modi has closely interacted with Manda Krishna Madiga, whose organisation MRPS has been demanding internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Following a meeting held with Manda Krishna, the BJP, in its 2014 manifesto, promised internal reservations.

The MRPS was established in July 1994 in Edumudi village, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Manda Krishna Madiga and others, with the aim of implementing internal reservations. (ANI)

