Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Hyderabad police has arrested a man accused of murder.

The 31-year-old Shiva is a resident of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, East Maredpally, Secunderabad. He was arrested by the police based on CCTV footage and was produced before the court, as per a press release by Dy. Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Hyderabad.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Storm: At Least 15 People Killed As Violent Storm Triggers Factory Fire, Wall Collapse and Accidents.

On May 18, the Mahankali police station of Hyderabad registered a murder case under sections 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) based on a complaint call by an unidentified male.

It was reported that an unknown man was found dead lying in a pool of blood on the footpath in front of a furniture shop in S.D. Road, Secunderabad.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Bludgeons 17-Year-Old Boy to Death With Gas Cylinder After Catching Him in Compromising Position With Wife Following Night of Drinking in Gulabi Nagar; Arrested.

"On 18-05-2025 at 0900 hours, Mahankali Police registered a murder case (FIR No.79/2025 U/s 103 BNS) based on a complaint by a Dial 100 call reporting the murder of an unidentified male, approximately 52-55 years old, who was found lying in a pool of blood on the footpath in front of J.K. Furniture Shop, S.D. Road, Secunderabad", a police official said in his statement.

According to the release, on May 17, 2025, around 01:10 am, a man was murdered near the J.K Furniture shop. The accused was motivated by vengeance and sudden provocation, attacked the victim with a concrete boulder after a quarrel earlier that night.

The victim suffered severe head injuries and bleeding. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

The case was successfully detected by K. Parashuram, SHO, Y. Kesari Prasad, Addl. Inspector, Mahankali police station, supported by Crime Staff, under the direct supervision of the Addl. DCP, North Zone, and ACP, Mahankali Div.

The Hyderabad City Police appeals to the public to help identify the deceased by sharing any information with the Mahankali Police Station. Citizens are also urged to remain vigilant, particularly towards vulnerable individuals living on the streets, and report suspicious behaviour by calling Dial 100. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)