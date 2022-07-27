Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police apprehended one drug peddler and seized 15.60 kgs of contraband from him.

The arrested peddler has been identified as Dasari Vilas Reddy.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh's Debts Lower Than Other States, Claims Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

According to police, on Tuesday at about 10.30 am, the police received information that one person having possession of narcotic drug i.e. ganja (Weed) at SBI ATM, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, was trying to sell the same to customers.

Following that the Tukaramgate Police apprehended him and took him into custody.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 35-Yr-Old Man Dies After Jumping off 10-Story Building.

The accused is working as District Coordinator (Outsourcing) in Paderu. Due to heavy demand for ganja in Hyderabad, he procured ganja in Paderu from one unknown person and came to Secunderabad to sell the same to earn easy money illegally, informed Venkateshwarulu Addl DCP, North zone.

The arrest was made under the supervision of G. Venkateshwarlu, Addl. DCP, North Zone and N. Sudhir, ACP, Gopalapuram Division by R Yellappa, SHO Tukaramgate along with S Shiva Raj, SI and his team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)