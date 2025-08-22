Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 22 (ANI): In a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve road safety, the Hyderabad City Police flagged off 50 traffic patrolling bikes along with 100 traffic marshals.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said the initiative was launched under the Hyderabad City Security Council in collaboration with private industries.

"On behalf of the Hyderabad City Security Council, two important programmes related to Hyderabad traffic have been launched... Today, with the efforts of the Traffic Forum, 100 traffic marshals and 50 traffic bikes have been launched... These are wholly contributed by private industries... These bikes will be very useful in controlling traffic jams... We have planned to raise 500 traffic marshals and another 100 bikes over the next few days," said the Police Commissioner while speaking to the media on Thursday.

Sharing more details about the initiative CV Anand, in a post on X, said, "The Hyderabad City Police, under the leadership of Commissioner Mr. C. V. Anand, IPS, in collaboration with the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), has launched 50 traffic patrolling bikes and 100 traffic marshals to strengthen traffic management in the city. This initiative has been introduced under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with strong support from several corporate and civic organisations."

"The newly deployed patrolling bikes (Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise) are equipped with advanced tools, including PA systems, GPS tracking, dashboard and body-worn cameras, among others. These features will enable the traffic police to regulate movement more effectively, enforce rules efficiently, and respond promptly to violations and emergencies," added the post further.

"In addition, 100 trained traffic marshals, including transgender individuals recruited for the first time in India, have been deployed to assist the police at key intersections and congested stretches across the city. They underwent 15 days of intensive training and will operate under the supervision of local police officers. The department has also announced plans to expand its strength to 500 marshals in the near future," the post mentioned further. (ANI)

