Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police on Saturday nabbed one person for illegal procurement and sale of an un-authorized herbicide-tolerant (HT) cotton seeds, while also seizing 54 bags, worth more than 23 lakhs.

Hyderabad City Police in a joint operation with Agriculture Department officials conducted a raid at "Vijetha enterprises" situated at MG Road, Pan Bazaar, Secunderabad (Mahankali PS limits), and found a huge quantity of unauthorized herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds, illegally procured and selling to customers/farmers.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,630 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

Police allegedly seized 54 bags, containing 3,240 packets, weighing 1,539 Kgs, worth about Rs 23,65,200.

Police have also apprehended one person named Shah Ashok (Owner of Vijetha enterprises), wherein the accused had illegally procured, unauthorized herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds from Gujarat State to Secunderabad through Railway (Cargo) Service without any valid invoice or delivery challan and kept in his shop in order to sale under the guise of genuine seeds to needy and known customers/farmers clandestinely in and around Telangana State to gain illegal easy profits.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: Pollution Control Board Issues Closure Notice to Oil India Limited to Close Down All its Wells in Baghjan.

There is no approval of GEAC (Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee) for sale and sowing of herbicide-tolerant cotton seeds throughout India which is in violation of the Environment Protection Act 1986, as per the instructions issued by Govt of India.

The packing and labelling were also not as per the specifications i.e. without having MRP rate, Manufacture Date, and expiry date on the seed bags, as per the police.

The apprehended accused person along with seized material has been handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO), Mahankali PS for further investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)