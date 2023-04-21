Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): A special team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad rescued 54 children and detained 13 human traffickers, who were trying to transport the victims by Dharbanga Express and Konark Express in two days, informed an official statement from Railway Protection Force.

According to Debashmita C Banerjee, senior divisional security commissioner of Secunderabad Division, RPF Secunderabad rescued 54 child trafficking victims from Dharbanga Express and Konark Express on April 19 and 20, 2023.

The operation was a joint effort with the NGO Bachpan Bachao and was based on intelligence generated from continuous data analysis by the RPF's Cyber Cell under Operation Action Against Human Trafficking (AAHT), according to a statement.

The statement further read, "On April 19, 2023, the RPF escorted Dharbanga Express from its starting point of jurisdiction at Ballarshah and conducted targeted raids from Ballarshah to Kazipet."

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of RPF Secunderabad and involved keeping a close watch on suspected coaches to identify and pinpoint the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers.

Further, on April 20, the RPF escorted Konark Express from its starting point of jurisdiction at Khammam and conducted targeted raids from Khammam to Warangal.

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of RPF Secunderabad and involved keeping a close watch on suspected coaches to identify and pinpoint the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers.

in the operation, 54 child trafficking victims were rescued along with 13 traffickers from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

