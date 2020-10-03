Hyderabad, October 3: Ahead of World Animal Welfare Day, animal lover and Class 12 student Akshita Rao Gamji adopted an African lioness named "Adishana" for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. World Animal Welfare Day is celebrated every year on October 4 to raise awareness about the protection of animals around the world.

Akshita adopted the lioness in memory of her late grandfather, G Manoher Rao and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh towards the adoption of lioness to N. Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park. She was accompanied by her parents Gandhi Gamji and Manju Gamji. Hyderabad Student Adopts Royal Bengal Tiger Named Sankalp at Nehru Zoological Park On Birthday for 3 Months.

As per official statement, A.Shankaran, former Curator and A. Nagamani, Deputy Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park were also present on the occasion. The Nehru Zoological Park is home to seven Asiatic lions.

