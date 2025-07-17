Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested AO Veeravalli Kanakaratnam, Engineer-in-Chief in the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department, for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to a Telangana ACB, on July 16, Kanakaratnam, Engineer in Chief, Panchayat Raj Engineering Department, was caught by Telangana ACB, City Range - 2 Unit when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for showing official favour, that is, "for the transfer and posting of the complainant".

Also Read | Delhi-Goa IndiGo Plane 6E 6271 Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Due to Mid-Air Engine Failure, Says Source.

"The Accused Officer thereby performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly," the ACB said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the AO at his instance. Left-hand fingers of the AO yielded positive in the chemical test, the anti-corruption agency said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Probe Ordered Into Allegations of Saharanpur ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh Misbehaving With SP MP Iqra Hasan.

The accused has been sent to judicial remand. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)