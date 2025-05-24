Patna, May 24 (PTI) Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said he was "in a relationship" with a young woman, prompting netizens to recall his marital dispute that made headlines a few years ago.

Tej Pratap, who is the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, made the confession in a Facebook post, sharing a photograph of himself with his current flame.

Yadav wrote, "I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have been known to each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years".

He added, "I have been wanting to share this with you for a long time.....therefore, I am revealing it before you all. I hope you will be able to understand me".

The candour did not go down well with social media users though, with many of them taunting the 37-year-old politician about his marriage that took place with much fanfare in 2018.

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws.

Her father Chandrika Roy, a former minister himself, quit the RJD, vowing to fight his daughter's battle "politically and legally".

The couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court here. Both sides have since been trading charges. While Yadav has accused his wife of demanding a princely sum by way of alimony, Aishwarya has alleged that her estranged husband was a deviant, who took drugs and, in private, dressed like a woman.

