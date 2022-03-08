First female Rafale fighter pilot Flt Lt Shivangi Singh on IAF's tableau during the parade of 73rd Republic Day

By Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): India's first female Rafale fighter aircraft pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh on Tuesday said that she has trained the same way her male colleagues did as machines do not differentiate between genders.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022 Live News Updates: iPhone SE 5G, 27-Inch 7K Display, iPad Air 5 Launch Expected Tonight.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, in an interview with ANI, Singh from the Ambala-based 17 Squadron said the experience of becoming a fighter pilot has been a thrilling and satisfying experience.

"The fighter training was tough. The high-end technology absorption required that I worked hard. I have been trained exactly like my other male colleagues. The machine does not recognize gender, it acts as per tile inputs given to it I feel that hard work pays rich dividends," she told ANI.

Also Read | UPI123Pay, UPI Service For Feature Phones, Launched by RBI.

Shivangi Singh has the distinction of having been chosen as the first female fighter pilot on the Rafale aircraft. Rafale came into the defence forces in 2020 from France and is considered to be the most potent fighter aircraft in the entire Asian region in its class.

Singh said she has always got good support from fellow officers, male and women alike.

"Yes, being a fighter pilot makes me feel proud and I will endeavour to do my best for the country," she added.

Speaking about her life before joining the Indian Air Force, Singh said she belongs to Varanasi and as a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet, represented the country in the foreign exchange programme in Bangladesh.

"I have played Basketball up to the National level and have represented my State in Javelin throw. It has been an exciting journey so far," she said.

Notably, Singh was a part of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau during the parade of 73rd Republic Day. She is the only second woman fighter jet pilot to ever be part of the IAF tableau. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)