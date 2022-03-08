Apple will host its Peek Performance event tonight at 10 am PST (11:30 pm IST). During the event, the company is expected to launch the highly anticipated new iPhone SE smartphone. Apple might call it iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone SE 5G. In addition to this, the Cupertino-based tech giant could also introduce a 27-inch 7K resolution display, iPad Air 5, new silicon chips for Mac machines and a Mac Studio machine. Apple Event 2022: iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5 & New Mac Mini Expected To Be Launched Tonight; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Coming to the iPhone SE 5G, it is likely to come in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and three shades - black, red and white.

Wonder ahead. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on March 8 at 10 a.m. PST. ⁰ Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/alsyyPz9Qg — Apple (@Apple) March 2, 2022

The affordable device could be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset and might come with an upgraded FaceTime HD camera. It is said to be priced starting at $300 (approximately Rs 23,000).

Apple's rumoured iPad Air 5 is also expected to be powered by the company's A15 Bionic chipset and might come with 5G connectivity. The new iPad is likely to sport an upgraded 12MP front wide-angle camera. It is speculated to be priced at $599 (approximately Rs 46,000). In addition to this, Apple could also launch new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini models with various Silicon chipsets, including new M2 SoC, a super-powered M1 Max processor. Moreover, the company might introduce a new Mac Studio machine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2022 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).