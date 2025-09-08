Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey, ahead of the vice presidential election, issued a statement on B. Sudershan Reddy on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the UBT leader of Shiv Sena said " "We know that NDA has more numbers..., I hope that B. Sudershan Reddy wins.."

He further said that the opposition hopes to build consensus among as many people as possible, and the INDIA alliance is vigilant.

"INDIA Alliance is vigilant...Our focus is on approaching as many MPs as possible, building consensus on as many people as possible and ensuring that B. Sudershan Reddy wins..." said Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, commenting on the upcoming vice presidential election, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that on the basis of voting, it will become clear who is in favour of the Constitution and who is against it tomorrow.

"On the basis of voting, it will be clear who stands on which side, who is in favour of the Constitution and who is against it. In the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, we must not forget why this election has been imposed on us. It has been imposed because they decided to cut short the tenure of one Vice-President and elect a new one; this was done by the BJP. YSRCP, BJD, and other so-called neutral parties, whichever side they vote for, it will become clear whether they stand with those opposing the Constitution or with those defending it..." Chaturvedi told ANI.

Earlier on July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons, leaving the seat of Vice President vacant. Hence, an election was scheduled on September 9 for the post, which will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. (ANI).

