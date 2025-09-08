Fact Check: Is Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Scheme Promising Monthly Returns up to INR 20 Lakh? PIB Debunks AI-Generated Advertisement

Mumbai, September 8: Is Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman really promoting an investment scheme that promises returns of up to INR 20 lakh per month for an initial investment of just INR 21,000? Social media platforms have been flooded with a purported advertisement claiming that the "Quantum AI project," allegedly developed by Sudha Murthy and Nirmala Sitharaman, allows Indian citizens to earn massive monthly profits with a minimal investment.

The ad, seemingly published under the Times of India banner, urges users to register within two days to secure their spot, creating a sense of urgency. The claim has raised concerns among internet users about the legitimacy of such high-return schemes. The advertisement also features an image of Sudha Murthy and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with supposed results of participants, and is being widely shared as evidence of the scheme’s legitimacy. Is Viral Image Showing Photo of Nidhi Razdan on Omar Abdullah's Smartwatch Real or Fake? Edited Pic Circulated With False Claim.

Viral Ad Claiming FM Nirmala Sitharaman Endorses Quantum AI Project Debunked: PIB Fact Check

Union Finance Minister endorsing an investment scheme⁉️ An AI-generated, #morphed advertisement is circulating online, falsely claiming that the Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting an investment scheme that promises returns of up to ₹20 lakh in a month for an… pic.twitter.com/a4wh0W4A3V — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 8, 2025

However, upon verification, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit, has debunked the viral advertisement as fake. As per PIB, the image is entirely FAKE and AI-generated. The PIB clarified that The Times of India has never published any article promoting such a scheme or claiming endorsement by the Finance Minister. Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Admit to India Losing 6 Jets and 292 Soldiers in Pakistan War? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

Users are advised to exercise caution and avoid clicking on links or sharing such posts, as they may be phishing attempts targeting unsuspecting individuals. Citizens are urged to rely only on verified sources and official announcements before participating in financial schemes. PIB fact check confirms that the viral post is misleading and unsafe.

