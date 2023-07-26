New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has demanded that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha should allow discussion on the "No Confidence Motion" tomorrow after suspending all other business.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here on Wednesday, senior party leader and MP Manish Tewari clarified that the "No Confidence Motion" was not of the Congress alone, but of the entire I.N.D.I.A.

He said, although the rule 198-A of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha suggest that the Speaker has the discretion to allow discussion on the ‘No Confidence Motion’ within 10 days, but the tradition is that once it is accepted by the Speaker, all other business is suspended and discussion is initiated immediately.

Tewari said that in keeping with the tradition, the Speaker should suspend all other business and allow discussion on the motion tomorrow itself.

He also said that once 100 or more MPs in parliament rise in support of the motion, carrying out any other business in the parliament will be inappropriate.

While answering a question that the opposition did not have numbers on its side to facilitate the passage of the motion, the Congress spokesperson retorted, “It is not a matter of numbers, but of morality.”

He pointed out, there has been violence going on in Manipur for the last 83-84 days.

"The law and order has completely collapsed and there is absolute ethnic divide in the state," he said.

He said, when there will be division on the motion in the Lok Sabha, morality will be tested and it will be incumbent upon every MP to take a "personal position."

Tewari said that the violence during the last 83 days has put at risk peace in the North East which can have long-term security implications for the nation.

He said the situation has raised several questions, which can be answered only by those at the apex level in the government.

Justifying the reasons for bringing in ‘No Confidence Motion’, Tewari pointed out, the opposition has been demanding discussion under rule 184 and 267 in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively which the government has refused.

He said, "When the Prime Minister has admitted outside the parliament that Manipur incidents were shameful and every countryman was feeling ashamed of it, why can’t he speak in parliament?"

He further said that the Prime Minister, being the head of the council of ministers and the first among equals, should answer the ‘No Confidence Motion’.

He pointed out, traditionally whenever such a motion has been brought in the Lok Sabha, it is the Prime Minister who has replied on it.

Congress leader further emphasised that the Centre has failed in its responsibility to restore normalcy in Manipur by taking necessary Constitutional measures, so I.N.D.I.A has brought the No-Confidence Motion to fix accountability of the government in this matter.

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the Opposition members have been firm in their demand for a discussion and a statement from PM Modi on Manipur.

The Opposition raised a chorus that all scheduled or listed businesses in both Houses be set aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation. (ANI)

