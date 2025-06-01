Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju visited the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Dhenkanal on Saturday to review the progress of ongoing renovation work and to discuss the future development plans of the regional campus, a release said

During his visit, Jaju inspected the physical infrastructure, including the boys' and girls' hostels, the academic block, audio-video facilities, and the administrative block.

He engaged in detailed discussions with Regional Director Prof Dr Anand Pradhan regarding the institute's current status, academic initiatives, infrastructure needs, and strategic roadmap for expansion.

Prof Pradhan briefed the Secretary on the challenges faced by the campus and the opportunities ahead, particularly in enhancing academic offerings and increasing student capacity. The discussions also touched upon the need to launch postgraduate (MA) programmes and strengthen industry-academia engagement.

Expressing satisfaction with the work being carried out, Jaju appreciated the efforts of the campus team and assured full support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to help IIMC Dhenkanal grow into a leading centre of excellence in media and communication education in eastern India.

The visit reflects the Ministry's continued commitment to strengthening regional centres and ensuring inclusive access to quality media education across the country. (ANI)

