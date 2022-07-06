Coimbatore, Jul 6 (PTI) Income Tax officials are carrying out searches on Wednesday at six locations in and around the city, belonging to a close aide of AIADMK leader and former minister S P Velumani.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) wing of Tamil Nadu police had earlier searched the house and office of the minister's aide R Chandrasekhar twice and reportedly seized some gold and silver ornaments, when they carried out raids on the premises of Velumani on corruption charges a few months ago, police said.

However, this is for the first time that the I-T department is conducting searches on the premises of Chandrasekhar, who is also the publisher of the AIADMK party mouthpiece.

Searches are being conducted to ascertain whether he has evaded any tax, at his house in Vadavalli and his father's house and the raid is likely to continue till late night, police said.

Chandrasekhar's wife Sharmila is a councillor in the Coimbatore City Corporation representing Ward 38.

