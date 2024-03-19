Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) Income Tax sleuths on Tuesday carried out raids at a popular eatery chain having food joints at posh locations in the city.

The food joint is owned by a Hyderabad-based business group and there are nine outlets in Bengaluru including Koramangala and Indira Nagar.

It is not known whether the raids were related to tax evasion or any other reason as the I-T officials were tightlipped.

The owners of the food joint were not available for comment.

