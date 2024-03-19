Lucknow, March 19: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly bit a forest official's ear who asked her to stop smoking in the Kukrail forest. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, March 16. The incident came to light after a case was registered against the woman on Sunday, March 17, at the Gudamba police station. The officer said that he was trying to stop the couple from smoking in the forest area.

According to a report in the Times of India, the official's attempt to stop the coupe from smoking proved costly to him as the enraged woman bit his ear, which left him bleeding. In his complaint, the official said that the couple were sitting on a scooter and smoking. He also stated that he advised them against smoking over the risk of causing a fire. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Survivor’s Uncle Seeks Revenge By Assaulting Accused’s Sister in Hamirpur.

The officials's request did not go well with the couple who responded with aggression. Soon, the situation escalated into a violent confrontation. The alleged incident took place when the complaint identified as Vikas was in the jungle to investigate reports of a fire in phase 2. In his FIR, Vikas said that the woman attacked him and bit off one of his ears.

As Vikas called out for help, the couple fled from the spot. After the incident, Vikas approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Nitish Kumar Srivastava, SHO of Gudamba police station said that the accused woman used her teeth to severe Vikas's right ear. Acting on his complaint, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Agra Shocker: Woman Bites Off and Swallows Neighbour’s Ear in Uttar Pradesh Over Dispute for Not Closing Gate.

After his ear was bitten off, Vikas was taken to a hospital where he is receiving treatment. The accused woman has been booked under various sections of the Indian Pena Code (IPC).

