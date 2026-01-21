Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Wednesday carried out a complex night-time medical evacuation operation in the Kishtwar sector, overcoming difficult weather conditions and challenging terrain.

According to a post shared by the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force on X, two critically injured personnel were successfully airlifted during the mission. The operation's precision was made possible by rigorous training in the use of Night Vision Goggles (NVG) in rugged, mountainous terrain at night.

"The Indian Air Force successfully executed a complex night-time Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) in the Kishtwar sector, airlifting two critically injured personnel under challenging terrain and weather conditions. The mission's precision was enabled by rigorous Night Vision Goggles (NVG) training conducted over rugged mountainous terrain during dark hours," the 'X' post from IAF said.

The Indian Air Force said that through the Joint Ops Stamina Honing (JOSH) exercises, preparedness is strengthened and jointness across all facets of operations is ensured, ensuring seamless integration among the Armed Forces.

As per the IAF, the operation reflects the high standards of professionalism and strong training ethos of the Indian Air Force. The mission underscored the IAF's all-weather, day-and-night operational readiness and its ability to deliver mission success whenever and wherever required.

"Institutionalised through Joint Ops Stamina Honing (JOSH) exercises, this preparedness strengthens jointness across all facets of operations and ensures seamless integration among the Armed Forces. The operation reflects Indian Air Force's high standards of professionalism and a strong training ethos. It underscores the Indian Air Force's all-weather, day-and-night operational readiness and its ability to deliver mission success whenever and wherever required," IAF added. (ANI)

