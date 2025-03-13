Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 13 (ANI): Chief of Air Staff (CAS) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), AP Singh visited the Headquarters Southern Air Command for the Commanders' Conference of Southern Air Command (SAC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

He was briefed on various issues, including Air Defence of the southern region, operational preparedness of SAC and enhanced capability in Maritime Air Operations.

Also Read | 'Starlink, Welcome to India': Ashwini Vaishnaw's Message for Elon Musk's Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says 'It Will Help Remote Railway Projects'.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the CAS was received by Air Marshal B Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief SAC and was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival.

During the conference, the CAS interacted with Commanders of Air Force Stations under SAC and emphasised the impact of emerging technologies, the need for capability enhancement and harnessing the full potential of human resources, the statement read.

Also Read | Kerala: Train Hits Man, Infant Son; Both Die in Palakkad.

The CAS drew the attention of the Commanders towards the hybrid nature of future warfare where the spectrum of conflict is likely to spread across multiple domains. He also stressed upon adopting innovative measures to counter the increased security challenges and to preserve our assets. He urged the Commanders to keep pace with global developments in the domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare.

The Indian Air Force, highlighting the meeting of the Commanders conference in a post on X, also mentioned the CAS discussing the preparedness of the forces.

"The Air Chief in his address, urged the commanders to keep pace with the global technological developments especially in the new domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare," read the post on X.

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1899861129113067776

Underlining the need for using the existing resources to their fullest potential, the Air Chief reiterated the commitment to make IAF a "truly agile and adaptable aerospace power."

"He stressed on the continued need for capability enhancement and harnessing the full potential of human resources, with the overall aim of making IAF, a truly agile and adaptable aerospace power in furtherance of our national interests," the post added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Air Chief also underscored the need for rapid capability enhancements to counter emerging security challenges in the evolving geo-strategic landscape. He was addressing the student officers from the Indian Armed Forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course, along with the permanent faculty at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged course officers to embrace change, critically assess evolving threats, and design adaptive strategies for future conflicts. Stressing the importance of jointmanship, he emphasised the need for integrated training and operational synergy among the three Services to enhance combat effectiveness, a statement from the Ministry of Defence read.

Further, as per MoD, the CAS in his address provided a strategic perspective on the Indian Air Force (IAF), its ongoing capability development initiatives, and the importance of unified operations in modern warfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)