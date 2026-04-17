New Delhi, April 17: The Haj pilgrimage from India for the year 2026 is set to begin on April 18, with the first batch of pilgrims scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia from multiple embarkation points across the country. A total of 1,75,025 pilgrims are expected to undertake the sacred journey this year. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has extended his best wishes to all pilgrims and reiterated the Government's commitment to ensuring a smooth, safe, and comfortable Haj experience.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, which functions as the nodal ministry for Haj operations, has stated that several new measures have been introduced this year to further improve services and overall facilitation for pilgrims. In coordination with the Haj Committee of India, various Central Ministries, State Governments, and authorities in Saudi Arabia, the Government of India has put in place comprehensive arrangements to ensure seamless logistics, improved travel support, and better on-ground assistance during the pilgrimage. Officials have highlighted that the focus this year remains on enhancing efficiency, safety, and real-time support mechanisms for pilgrims. Haj 2026: Centre to Host National Conference in Mumbai on November 22 to Finalise Preparations for Hajj Pilgrimage.

Among the key initiatives introduced for Haj 2026 is expanded digital facilitation through the Haj Suvidha App, aimed at providing pilgrims with easier access to essential services and information. In addition, Haj Suvidha Smart Wristbands have been deployed to help in locating pilgrims and assisting in case of emergencies or missing persons. For the first time, a short-duration Haj option of approximately 20 days has also been introduced, offering greater flexibility to selected pilgrims.

The government has also enhanced insurance coverage for pilgrims to around Rs 6,25,000 per person, strengthening financial and medical security during the journey. Around 60,000 pilgrims will benefit from high-speed train connectivity between Makkah and Madinah, which is expected to improve inter-city travel efficiency and comfort.

Further arrangements include improved real-time monitoring systems, strengthened grievance redressal mechanisms, upgraded medical screening, and expanded healthcare support services. Coordination for accommodation and transport facilities in Saudi Arabia has also been enhanced, including the arrangement of hotel-style accommodations in Makkah for better comfort and services this year. Authorities have additionally focused on streamlining embarkation procedures at 17 designated embarkation points across India, including major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Srinagar, among others, to ensure smooth and hassle-free departures. Hajj 2025: Children Banned, Saudi Arabia Changes Visa Rules for 14 Nations; Check List of Affected Countries.

The Government of India has underlined that the welfare and well-being of Haj pilgrims remain a top priority, with continuous coordination maintained with Saudi authorities for effective management throughout the pilgrimage period. Pilgrims have been advised to follow all official guidelines, including health and travel advisories, to ensure a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)