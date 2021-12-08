Coonoor (TN), Dec 8 (PTI) As many as 13 of the 14 occupants of the Indian Air Force helicopter, which had Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat among others onboard, died in the tragic crash on Wednesday, a top district official said.

There was one survivor, a male, Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith told PTI.

"Thirteen of the 14 (occupants) have died. There is one male survivor," he said without divulging details.

