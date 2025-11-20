Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Air Force was force-landed safely near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Thursday after it encountered an engine malfunction during a routine training sortie, according to an official statement issued by the IAF.

According to the IAF, the aircraft was on a scheduled training mission when the technical snag developed mid-flight. Following the malfunction, the RPA was force-landed safely. It eventually came down in an empty field on the outskirts of Jaisalmer, ensuring that no civilian property or life was at risk.

The statement reads, "An IAF Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), while on a routine training mission, was force landed safely near Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) after experiencing an engine malfunction. The RPA was recovered in an empty field, resulting in no damage on ground and minimal damage to the RPA itself."

A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is an unmanned aircraft that is controlled from a ground-based or other remote location. It is an unmanned aircraft, operated by a licensed remote pilot who is not on board the aircraft.

More details awaited. (ANI)

