Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on Monday made a scathing criticism of Uddhav Thackeray's faction and said that if "Hindutva emperor" Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts had been preserved instead of making fake voice videos, no one would have gone anywhere.

Former Congress MLA from Pune Ravindra Dhangekar joined the Shiv Sena today in the presence of Shinde, along with his workers.

Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Neelam Gorhe, Minister Uday Samant, MLA Sharad Sonawane, MLA Prakash Surve, and former MP Anandrao Adsul were present on this occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said that Ravindra Dhangekar once again picked up the bow and arrow and took up saffron.

Ravindra Dhangekar is known as a popular public leader in Pune. He was a corporator for 25 years. Of these, he was a corporator for 10 years in Shiv Sena.

"Now people will know who Dhangekar is by joining Shiv Sena," said Shinde.

The Shiv Sena Chief also expressed his belief that thousands of workers from Pune will soon join the party.

"Dhangekar got 4 lakh 60 thousand votes in the Lok Sabha elections. This shows your work and popularity," Shinde praised Dhangekar.

Further, Eknath Shinde asserted that he is an ordinary worker, but people took him lightly.

"What happened after that (the break of Shiv Sena) was taken into account not only by the country but also by 33 countries of the world. The world saw what an ordinary worker could do. 60 out of 80 MLAs were elected from Shiv Sena, and the people confirmed who the real Shiv Sena belongs to," he said.

He said that they are carrying forward the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

"Those who tempted them for the chair in 2019 were taught a lesson by the people in the assembly elections. We are not tempted by the chair, our only ambition is to take Maharashtra forward. We were not born with a golden spoon, but we were born to bring golden days in the lives of the common man, said Shinde.

He further said that a video of Balasaheb's fake voice was shown.

"They say that Balasaheb's old records have been preserved, but this time, he (Uddhav) made a mockery of UBT. Fake people will do fake work. Instead, if Balasaheb's thoughts had been preserved, it would have been beneficial; no one would have gone anywhere, he criticized.

Dhangekar said that Maharashtra saw the work of providing justice to the common man in the two and a half years of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister.

Dhangekar expressed the feeling that he would try to follow in the footsteps of Shinde, who worked as a common man. (ANI)

