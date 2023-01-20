Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): The political temperature in the state has increased after a Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya has made a big claim about the number of seats of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2023 assembly polls.

Baraiya said, "According to my calculations, if the BJP will win even 50 seats in the assembly elections this year, then I will blacken my face with my hands in front of Raj Bhawan. It is my pledge and I am fully prepared for this."

Also Read | Mumbai Reports Five COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Active Tally Reaches 40.

He claims that the BJP has no fair votes, all the votes are fake. He also said, "One more thing has come to the light from the BJP that if the Muslims are ready then the BJP will cross 400. I think it is not practical to ask for a vote from one hand while holding a sword in the other hand."

Baraiya has alleged that the BJP asks to vote by threatening people.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Class 12 Student Gang Raped for Five Months After Being Filmed and Blackmailed.

"Tribal and OBC people have now woken up. The dalit society believes that Baba Saheb Ambedkar has given life to them by writing the Constitution. The BJP supporters take oath to change the Constitution, many times their workers have burnt the Constitution. On the one hand, they (BJP) are burning the Constitution while on other hand they are claiming right on their (dalit) vote," Baraiya added.

"They (BJP) can get the vote of dalit if the BJP workers stand in front of the Ashoka symbol in the Rashtrapati Bhavan along with the Prime Minister, all the Chief Ministers and other ministers and say with folded hands that the announcement of their party to change and abolish the Constitution is wrong, they have made a mistake, now they will not make such a mistake, will protect the Constitution, protect democracy and apologies, then they can get this vote," the Congress leader added.

On the other hand, State BJP president V D Sharma retaliated on Bariaya's remark. He said, "I don't like it at all to say that he should be ready and also store black inks. I don't even think it right to say such words, it could be his thinking. When we will create history by winning the 2023 assembly polls then we will surely call him and we will talk to him gently." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)