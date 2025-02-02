New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying he would have made him take dip in Yamuna before he filed his nomination

Addressing a gathering in the Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency, Sarma slammed Kejriwal and said the former Delhi CM needs to be "cleaned".

"Kejriwal is a lying machine, he had said that he wouldn't contest elections if Yamuna River isn't cleaned...if law had given me the power, I would have made Arvind Kejriwal take a dip in Yamuna before he filed his nomination...Kejriwal has become dirty so he needs to be cleaned, after the elections, I will take him to Ganga and Brahmaputra and let him take a bath there, then he will understand that if govt wants Rivers can be cleaned...give PM Modi one year, Yamuna will be cleaned."

"We have to free Delhi. We have to free Delhi from people like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain and form a double-engine government in Delhi," said Sarma while addressing another rally.

Ahead of this, Sarma lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal calling him the "biggest goon" in the country over the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

"A goon like Arvind Kejriwal who can beat up his own MP at his residence, have you ever seen such a big goon?...He is the biggest goon in India," CM Himanta said while speaking to the media on Sunday.

Sarma's remake came in connection with Swati Maliwal's allegations of she being 'assaulted' by the former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide, Bibhav Kumar at the the former CM's residence in Delhi.

Attacking Kejriwal further, the Assam CM questioned the need of Mohalla Clinics, and stressed on building medical colleges in the national capital.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) said that I have brought a revolution in health and education...He told us that we (AAP) have opened the Mohalla Clinic in Delhi and this is the biggest health model in the country... Is there a system in our country to build hospitals even on footpaths?...Why is Arvind Kejriwal talking about such a big hospital? In a city like Delhi, should Mohalla Clinic be built or a Medical College?" Sarma further said.

The campaigning has intensified as just days remain for the crucial Delhi elections, with BJP, Congress and AAP strongly attacking each other. The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the vote counting set for February 8. (ANI)

