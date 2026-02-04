New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to parliamentary debates, stating that the PM only speaks when the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) initiates the discussion.

Ramesh expressed frustration that the LoP's inability to speak would render debates meaningless and accused PM Modi of using parliamentary sessions to deliver election speeches and defame historical figures like Pandit Nehru.

"PM Modi will only speak when the Lok Sabha LoP speaks. If the Lok Sabha LoP cannot speak, then there is no reason to have a debate...Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate, but the Lok Sabha LoP initiates the debate...We know that PM Modi will give an election speech, will defame Pandit Nehru, Congress," said Ramesh.

Ramesh's comments come amidst ongoing tensions between the ruling BJP and opposition parties over parliamentary procedures and the allocation of time for debates. The Congress party has been vocal about ensuring the LoP's role in initiating debates and setting the agenda.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs gathered at party President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss strategy for the ongoing parliament session.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has alleged that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is being deliberately silenced, prevented from speaking for three days, as he raises sensitive national security issues.

Ramesh condemned BJP MPs' disrespectful statements against Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, demanding action against them. Opposition floor leaders will meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge's chamber tomorrow to decide their strategy.

"Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is not being allowed to speak in the Parliament for three days...He is deliberately being stopped from speaking as he is raising very sensitive issues which are connected to the security of the nation...Tomorrow 10am, all the floor leaders of the opposition parties will be meeting in the chamber of Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and will decide the strategy for the upcoming days...We condemn the disrespectful statements made by the BJP MPs against Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and action should be taken against them...," he said. (ANI)

