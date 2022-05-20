Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that if the ruling party and the opposition work together with commitment to people's welfare, many problems could be solved.

Also Read | India Now Among Top 25 Countries Exporting in Defence Sector, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Adityanath made the remark while addressing a function during which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched the e-Vidhan system in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and opened a two-day training and orientation programme for the newly elected MLAs of the House.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

"The opposition's critical questions help the government to do many important works for the people. If the government and the opposition work for the public with commitment, a lot of problems will be solved," the chief minister said.

The first session of the 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh is starting on Monday and this will be the first time that the proceedings of the session will be paperless under e-Vidhan system.

In his address, Yogi said that elected members of the legislative assembly represent about 25 crore people of the state and they have a big role in making the plans of development and taking them to the people.

While thanking the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Akhilesh Yadav, for attending the program and expressing good wishes for the implementation of the e-Vidhan system, Adityanath expressed confidence that they will work together for the interests of 25 crore people of the state with help of technology.

Adityanath said the technology is not an object of demonstration but it needs to be learned and used positively to make it useful for the public.

He asked the 128 new members of the House to learn and adopt the new technology.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)