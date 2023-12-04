Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said if there is proper consensus on seat sharing ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party will not be able to retain power at the Centre.

On BJP's win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls, she said there was nothing to rejoice for the saffron party as the vote margins were slim.

Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said BJP won more seats than the Congress in Rajasthan because of split in votes among opponents.

"A strategy has to be finalised. I think BJP won't come to power if seats sharing is finalised," she added.

