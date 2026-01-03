New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): In a major crackdown on visa and passport fraud, the IGI Airport unit of Delhi Police arrested more than 130 people in 2025, including travel agents and facilitators involved in illegal immigration, officials said on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the IGI Airport Police, the action marked a significant shift in investigation strategy, with a strong focus on financial probes to trace proceeds of crime. For the first time, police initiated detailed financial investigations against agents suspected of running fraud networks.

Despite challenges posed by large cash transactions, investigators identified over 100 bank accounts linked to agents with suspicious financial activity. These accounts have been frozen for debit. In one case, police have already moved a competent court seeking attachment of property suspected to have been acquired through criminal proceeds. Similar proceedings are being initiated against other accused agents as well.

To prevent accused persons from fleeing the country, police also secured the issuance of 140 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against absconders during the year. Additionally, 119 Proclaimed Offenders, including individuals wanted in decade-old cases, were arrested in 2025.

The IGI Airport unit also intensified action against touts and theft at the airport. More than 300 cases of touting were registered, leading to the arrest of over 400 people. In separate operations, over 60 individuals were arrested in cases related to theft from passenger baggage and cargo. As part of these investigations, ground handling staff of concerned airlines were also questioned.

Reiterating the unit's zero-tolerance approach, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer said the objective remains to completely eliminate illegal activities such as fraud, illegal immigration, touting and theft at Delhi's airport.

The IGI Airport Police said it will continue to take strict action against offenders to ensure passenger safety and maintain the integrity of airport operations. (ANI)

