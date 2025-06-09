Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur hosted Chintan Shivir 2.0 on Monday in collaboration with the government of Chhattisgarh.

In the 2-day residential program, the cabinet ministers, including the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai engaged on this dynamic platform for introspection, strategic dialogue, and policy innovation, aimed at accelerating the state's inclusive and sustainable development, according to the release.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe, Announces Compensation of INR 5 Lakh to Kin of Deceased.

The people who attended the event, including the Chhattisgarh CM, engaged in an intensive and collaborative dialogue on critical governance challenges, reform priorities, and strategic development roadmaps.

In his address, CM Sai stated "Chintan Shivir 2.0, conducted through the collaboration of IIM Raipur and the Chhattisgarh Department of Good Governance, was a successful initiative where cabinet members were introduced to relevant topics that will help in running the government more efficiently. The topics chosen and the speakers were remarkable, and their teachings will greatly support us in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047."

Also Read | Digital India Bhashini Division and CRIS Collaborate To Build Multilingual AI Solutions for Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, Ram Kumar Kakani, IIM Raipur's director said, "We are honored to facilitate this exchange of ideas among policymakers and thought leaders. Chintan Shivir 2.0 is a reflection of our belief that academic institutions must go beyond classrooms and actively engage in real-world governance and leadership challenges. This platform not only fosters collaborative thinking between policymakers and scholars but also aligns with our larger mission of creating evidence-based, inclusive, and future-ready public systems. We are proud to support the Government of Chhattisgarh in its journey towards sustainable, citizen-centric governance and the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

During the IIM Raipur retreat, Chhattisgarh state ministers stressed the need for a culture-sensitive development model combining local traditions to ensure sustainable prosperity in post-Naxal Chhattisgarh, including with fiscal discipline to cut compulsory expenditure, raise capital outlays, and aim for 12 per cent annual growth is needed to realize the vision of a developed state and India by 2047.

The ministers stressed that leaders must prioritise long-term societal outcomes over short-term gains, demonstrating transformational leadership through personal accountability and ethical governance rooted in cultural values. In the state, fostering cultural unity was highlighted as essential for national integration and building social capital.

Multiple academicians and experts from premier institutions including Ravindra H Dholakia, Professor Emeritus at IIM Ahmedabad; Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore; Uday Mahurkar, former Central Information Commissioner and senior journalist; and Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, former Rajya Sabha MP and President of ICCR, graced the events and had insightful discussions.

Rajendra Pratap Gupta, a leading health policy expert and advisor to the government, and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council, also contributed their subject matter perspectives.

The program included sessions on "Seva, Sankalp, aur Seekh" (Service, Resolve, and Learning), and concluded with the inauguration of the "Sushasan Vatika" (Good Governance Garden) via a symbolic tree-planting ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)