Panipat (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Atal Centre of Textile Recycling and Sustainability (ACTRS), which was established under IIT Delhi in Panipat on Friday, transferred multiple technologies to industry partners for the recycling of aramid waste, technical gloves, and the national flag. The Centre, led by Prof Bipin Kumar, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi, has been set up with funding support from the National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM) of the Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India. At an event organised by the Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in Panipat, Haryana, the Atal Centre demonstrated its recycling innovations and their real-world impact. Among the highlights, the centre unveiled a pioneering technology for recycling synthetic national flags and presented a scientific model at the event.

This innovation has been officially transferred to the Sewaj Neesim Foundation, led by Maj. Gen. Ashim Kohli (Retd), is spearheading the national initiative for the dignified recycling of retired national flags across the country. The Centre also demonstrated breakthrough methods for handling and recycling high-performance aramid waste, a critical material used in defence, aerospace and protective textiles.

Ashok Malhotra, Mission Director, National Technical Textiles Mission, who witnessed the demonstrations of technologies by the centre, said, "NTTM is committed to transforming India into a global leader in technical textiles through sustainable innovation and strong industry partnerships. With pioneering contributions from IIT Delhi's advanced research in textile recycling and sustainability, the mission empowers startups and industries to promote indigenisation, circular economy principles, and cutting-edge manufacturing."

Several technical textile companies are benefiting from the R&D carried out at the Atal Centre of Textile Recycling and Sustainability. In particular, the Aramid Fibre recycling program has delivered pioneering solutions for processing and repurposing high-performance aramid waste materials.

"The Atal Centre at Panipat is a beacon of innovation in sustainable textile recycling, delivering advanced solutions for high-performance textile waste materials. Our mission drives the textile industry towards a circular economy through cutting-edge technology transfer and impactful recycling initiatives," said Prof. Bipin Kumar, Coordinator, Atal Centre of Textile Recycling and Sustainability. (ANI)

