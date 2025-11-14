Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI) November 14 (ANI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati hosted the Second Annual Review Meeting of Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) 2.0 projects in the presence of Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof AK Sood, who attended the event as the chief guest.

Organised under the Office of the PSA, Government of India, the event witnessed the participation of Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary; Dr Rakesh Kaur, Adviser/Scientist 'G'; Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati; Prof Sashindra K Kakoty; Krishnan Kumar Tiwari, Registrar; and faculty members and researchers from IIT Guwahati.

Also Read | Bihar Election Result 2025: Key Reasons Behind BJP-JDU’s Continued Surge, RJD-Congress’ Defeat in Assembly Polls.

Welcoming the gathering, Director Prof Jalihal said the meeting brought together stakeholders working on technologies that directly impact society. "Your collective efforts have helped us gain the experience needed to scale these initiatives for greater impact. I look forward to learning from the innovative work being presented over the next two days," he said.

The two-day review aims to assess the progress, impact and scalability of RuTAG 2.0 projects being implemented across various regions of the country. The initiative focuses on strengthening the link between scientific research and rural development through technology-driven solutions.

Also Read | DPDP Act: Government Notifies E-Commerce and Social Media Firms To Erase Inactive User Data After 3 Years As per Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Addressing the participants, PSA Prof AK Sood emphasised the need for standardisation, validation and wider deployment of rural technologies. "The Rural Science and Technology Partnership Centre envisions serving 25 to 40 surrounding villages by integrating innovations such as soil health management and satellite-based information. To achieve this, we must ensure diffusion of technologies beyond pilot zones and develop robust documentation and testing frameworks," he said.

The event also featured an exhibition of grassroot innovators and RuTAG Centres showcasing technologies designed to solve rural-sector challenges.

Highlighting the need for innovation-led development in rural India, Dr Parvinder Maini said, "The rural sector is the backbone of our economy. Under RuTAG 2.0, we must focus on commercialisation, market readiness and widespread deployment of solutions." She added that the Northeast has immense potential for sustainable, technology-enabled growth.

A key highlight of the event was the inauguration of two new interdisciplinary research centres under the School of Agro and Rural Technology (SART) -- the Centre for Innovation in Agri & Aqua Voltaics (CIAAV) and the Integrated Facility for Wellness-Product Innovation (IFWPI). These centres aim to create livelihood opportunities through advancements in sustainable agriculture, aquaculture and wellness product development.

RuTAG Centres from IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Madras, SKUAST-Kashmir, and ICAR-NAARM will present their work during the meeting, covering grassroots innovation, rural entrepreneurship, and technology deployment. Day 1 also included a drone demonstration showcasing rural applications.

On Friday, the event will continue with policy discussions, review sessions and stakeholder interactions involving representatives from academia, industry and government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)